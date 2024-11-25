Left Menu

BJP's Path to 2026: Strategy and Success in Assam's Political Landscape

Following a decisive win in Assam's by-elections, BJP's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma outlines a strategic focus on minority-dense areas for the 2026 state elections. Emphasizing justice over appeasement, the BJP aims for victories in key constituencies while addressing broader infiltration issues in Northeast India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:03 IST
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In the wake of a sweeping triumph in Assam's recent by-elections, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma delineated the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) strategic vision for the 2026 state assembly elections. Sarma underscored the party's intent to concentrate efforts on constituencies with significant religious minority populations, advocating for 'justice to all' over appeasement.

Highlighting past achievements, CM Sarma pointed to the BJP's unexpected victories in constituencies like Karimganj, where a substantial percentage of voters are from minority communities. The party aims to replicate this success in upcoming elections, targeting five key areas across Assam, despite challenges in reaching every constituency.

Amid this strategy, Sarma also reflected on political dynamics in Northeast India, drawing parallels with outcomes in Meghalaya and the broader implications of by-election wins for the party's momentum. He emphasized the constitutional duty of addressing infiltration, cautioning against any compromises that could alter demographic landscapes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

