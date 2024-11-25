Tensions Rise Over Proposed Administrative Divide in Manipur

Tensions have escalated between political leaders over the proposal for separate administrative units in Manipur. Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba strongly criticized Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena's suggestion, terming it as unnecessary interference in Manipur's affairs.

Vanlalvena, representing BJP ally Mizo National Front, has called for the immediate removal of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's rule in Manipur to contain ongoing ethnic violence, which has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

Arguing for a two-step solution, Vanlalvena insists that study and demarcation of lands occupied by Meiteis and tribal communities, resulting in new administrative units, could provide a sustainable solution to the conflict. Communities currently avoid each other's territories amid rising tensions between them.

