Tensions Rise Over Proposed Administrative Divide in Manipur

Rajya Sabha member Sanajaoba criticized MP Vanlalvena for proposing separate administrative units in Manipur to resolve ethnic conflicts. Sanajaoba urged him to avoid meddling in Manipur's matters. Vanlalvena, however, advocated for President's rule and new administrative units to manage the divide between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-11-2024 08:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 08:56 IST
Tensions have escalated between political leaders over the proposal for separate administrative units in Manipur. Rajya Sabha member Leishemba Sanajaoba strongly criticized Mizoram MP K Vanlalvena's suggestion, terming it as unnecessary interference in Manipur's affairs.

Vanlalvena, representing BJP ally Mizo National Front, has called for the immediate removal of the N Biren Singh government and the imposition of President's rule in Manipur to contain ongoing ethnic violence, which has claimed over 250 lives since May last year.

Arguing for a two-step solution, Vanlalvena insists that study and demarcation of lands occupied by Meiteis and tribal communities, resulting in new administrative units, could provide a sustainable solution to the conflict. Communities currently avoid each other's territories amid rising tensions between them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

