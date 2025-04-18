Honoring the Legacy of Guru Teg Bahadur: A Beacon of Courage and Service
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the ninth Sikh Guru, Teg Bahadur, on his birth anniversary, praising his courage and service. Modi highlighted Teg Bahadur's resistance against injustice and his martyrdom under Mughal persecution, urging that his teachings continue to inspire society.
On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the ninth Sikh Guru, Teg Bahadur, marking his birth anniversary.
Modi took to social media platform X to emphasize that Guru Teg Bahadur's life symbolized unwavering courage and compassionate service. He stressed the importance of Teg Bahadur's fight against injustice during Mughal rule.
Guru Teg Bahadur was martyred for resisting Mughal persecution of non-Muslims. Modi urged that the Guru's teachings inspire the building of a just society.
