Lok Sabha's Emotional Start: Tributes to Departed Members Mark Winter Session

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha began with an emotional tribute to late members. Speaker Om Birla acknowledged the recent deaths, including Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan and Sk Nurul Islam, triggering a solemn moment in the House.

Chavan, representing Nanded, and Islam, from Basirhat, were among the sitting MPs honored. The session also paid respect to three former MPs: M. M. Lawrence from Kerala, M Parvathi from Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra's Harischandra Devram Chavan.

Present for the session were key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside other political leaders. Following the tributes, the House was adjourned until noon.

