Left Menu

Lok Sabha's Emotional Start: Tributes to Departed Members Mark Winter Session

The Lok Sabha session was briefly adjourned following tributes to late members, including MPs Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan and Sk Nurul Islam. Tributes were also paid to former members M. M. Lawrence, M Parvathi, and Harischandra Devram Chavan. Notable figures like Prime Minister Modi were present.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 11:44 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 11:36 IST
Lok Sabha's Emotional Start: Tributes to Departed Members Mark Winter Session
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses G20 Education Ministers' Meet via video message (Image: YouTube/Narendra Modi) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha began with an emotional tribute to late members. Speaker Om Birla acknowledged the recent deaths, including Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan and Sk Nurul Islam, triggering a solemn moment in the House.

Chavan, representing Nanded, and Islam, from Basirhat, were among the sitting MPs honored. The session also paid respect to three former MPs: M. M. Lawrence from Kerala, M Parvathi from Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra's Harischandra Devram Chavan.

Present for the session were key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside other political leaders. Following the tributes, the House was adjourned until noon.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024