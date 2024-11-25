Lok Sabha's Emotional Start: Tributes to Departed Members Mark Winter Session
The Lok Sabha session was briefly adjourned following tributes to late members, including MPs Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan and Sk Nurul Islam. Tributes were also paid to former members M. M. Lawrence, M Parvathi, and Harischandra Devram Chavan. Notable figures like Prime Minister Modi were present.
- Country:
- India
The Winter Session of the Lok Sabha began with an emotional tribute to late members. Speaker Om Birla acknowledged the recent deaths, including Vasantrao Balwantrao Chavan and Sk Nurul Islam, triggering a solemn moment in the House.
Chavan, representing Nanded, and Islam, from Basirhat, were among the sitting MPs honored. The session also paid respect to three former MPs: M. M. Lawrence from Kerala, M Parvathi from Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra's Harischandra Devram Chavan.
Present for the session were key figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Home Minister Amit Shah, alongside other political leaders. Following the tributes, the House was adjourned until noon.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
U.S. Ramps Up Missile Deliveries to Ukraine Amid Escalating Tensions
Tibet's Struggles Spotlighted in Prague as Tibetan MPs Seek Czech Support
Narendra Modi's Dynamic Roadshow Energizes Ranchi
Opposition MPs Boycott Waqf Bill Tour Over Procedural Disputes
PM Narendra Modi begins 3-km road show in poll-bound Jharkhand capital Ranchi.