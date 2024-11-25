Left Menu

Political Turmoil: Marcos and Duterte's Escalating Tensions

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos responded to threats from his vice president, Sara Duterte, who alleged an assassination plot. The political feud marks the collapse of their once formidable alliance, with significant scrutiny on Duterte's actions and the legacy of her father's presidency.

In a significant escalation of political tensions in the Philippines, President Ferdinand Marcos vowed on Monday to combat threats from Vice President Sara Duterte. This comes after Duterte suggested a plan to assassinate Marcos if she were to be killed first, escalating their already heated feud.

The shocking remarks from Duterte, daughter of former President Rodrigo Duterte, have intensified scrutiny on her and the political discord following their alliance breakdown after Marcos's 2022 election victory. Duterte's provocative statements emerged amid her own battles with legislative scrutiny and accusations of misconduct.

The situation further complicates as the Duterte family faces inquiries regarding Rodrigo Duterte's controversial war on drugs, with the current administration signaling cooperation with international efforts to address crimes against humanity allegations against the former president.

(With inputs from agencies.)

