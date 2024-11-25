Left Menu

Parliament's Winter Session Faces Early Adjournments Amid Opposition Calls for Adani Discussion

The Winter Session of Parliament faced disruptions on its first day as Opposition MPs demanded a debate on bribery allegations against the Adani group, leading to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, discussions on key bills and healthy parliamentary debates were emphasized by Prime Minister Modi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 12:51 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 12:51 IST
Parliament's Winter Session Faces Early Adjournments Amid Opposition Calls for Adani Discussion
Rajya Sabha winter session (Photo/Sansad TV youtube). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Winter Session of Parliament, starting on Monday, faced immediate disruptions. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after Opposition MPs insisted on discussing bribery charges involving the Gautam Adani group. The Rajya Sabha, initially adjourned until 11:45 am, was eventually postponed till Wednesday, November 27, as demands for the Adani discussion persisted.

Despite the disruption, some motions were adopted by voice vote in the Upper House, including the election of members to the Delhi Development Authority and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his media address, emphasized utilizing Parliament's time effectively, reinforcing India's global respect, and the necessity of healthy debates.

Modi criticized opposition parties for disruptions, attributing these actions to political motives. He expressed hope that new party members would contribute ideas during the session. The Parliament plans to commemorate the 75th Constitution anniversary and address significant bills, including amendments related to the Waqf, Mussalman Wakf, disaster management, and railway laws. A unified opposition strategy was also discussed to address the debated Adani allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024