Parliament's Winter Session Faces Early Adjournments Amid Opposition Calls for Adani Discussion

The Winter Session of Parliament, starting on Monday, faced immediate disruptions. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after Opposition MPs insisted on discussing bribery charges involving the Gautam Adani group. The Rajya Sabha, initially adjourned until 11:45 am, was eventually postponed till Wednesday, November 27, as demands for the Adani discussion persisted.

Despite the disruption, some motions were adopted by voice vote in the Upper House, including the election of members to the Delhi Development Authority and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his media address, emphasized utilizing Parliament's time effectively, reinforcing India's global respect, and the necessity of healthy debates.

Modi criticized opposition parties for disruptions, attributing these actions to political motives. He expressed hope that new party members would contribute ideas during the session. The Parliament plans to commemorate the 75th Constitution anniversary and address significant bills, including amendments related to the Waqf, Mussalman Wakf, disaster management, and railway laws. A unified opposition strategy was also discussed to address the debated Adani allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)