Parliament's Winter Session Faces Early Adjournments Amid Opposition Calls for Adani Discussion
The Winter Session of Parliament faced disruptions on its first day as Opposition MPs demanded a debate on bribery allegations against the Adani group, leading to the adjournment of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. Meanwhile, discussions on key bills and healthy parliamentary debates were emphasized by Prime Minister Modi.
- Country:
- India
The Winter Session of Parliament, starting on Monday, faced immediate disruptions. Both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha were adjourned for the day after Opposition MPs insisted on discussing bribery charges involving the Gautam Adani group. The Rajya Sabha, initially adjourned until 11:45 am, was eventually postponed till Wednesday, November 27, as demands for the Adani discussion persisted.
Despite the disruption, some motions were adopted by voice vote in the Upper House, including the election of members to the Delhi Development Authority and the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences, Bengaluru. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his media address, emphasized utilizing Parliament's time effectively, reinforcing India's global respect, and the necessity of healthy debates.
Modi criticized opposition parties for disruptions, attributing these actions to political motives. He expressed hope that new party members would contribute ideas during the session. The Parliament plans to commemorate the 75th Constitution anniversary and address significant bills, including amendments related to the Waqf, Mussalman Wakf, disaster management, and railway laws. A unified opposition strategy was also discussed to address the debated Adani allegations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Escalating Tensions: U.S. and Britain Strike Yemen Amid Shipping Disruptions
Spain Battles Fresh Deluge: Storms Prompt School and Train Disruptions
Parliamentary Panel Revisits Marriage Age Bill Amidst Expired Legislation
Prime Minister Modi Kickstarts Development Drive on Janjatiya Gaurav Divas
High-Profile Trial Disruptions: Kolkata Court Drama