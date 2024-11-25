NSUI Leads Charge in Delhi University Student Elections

In a closely watched election, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) is making headway in the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections, as vote counting progresses.

NSUI's Rounak Khatri is in the lead for the presidency with 5,531 votes after five rounds, while Lokesh Choudhary and Namrata Jeph Meena are ahead for joint secretary and secretary positions. Meanwhile, ABVP's Bhanu Pratap Singh is leading the vice-president race.

The announcement of the DUSU results was delayed due to a Delhi High Court ruling demanding the cleanup of election campaign defacement. With multiple candidates from parties like ABVP, NSUI, AISA, and SFI competing for central panel posts, a tight contest is unfolding.

(With inputs from agencies.)