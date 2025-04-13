Left Menu

Delhi University Students Demand Completion of Classes Amidst Exam Fears

Students from Delhi University's School of Open Learning protested over abrupt end to BA Programme classes before syllabus completion. The demonstration, led by Krantikari Yuva Sangathan, highlighted issues like inadequate classes and lack of study materials, urging the administration for immediate corrective actions.

Updated: 13-04-2025 23:56 IST
Delhi University Students Demand Completion of Classes Amidst Exam Fears
On Sunday, students from Delhi University's School of Open Learning staged a protest at the Arts Faculty, decrying the premature conclusion of their BA Programme classes before syllabus completion.

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan led the protest, expressing concerns that students face potential failure due to exams set for the following month.

A spokesperson stated that only 10 to 15 classes were provided to approximately one lakh students. Protesters called for resumed classes and complete study material distribution, warning of intensified actions if their demands are unmet.

(With inputs from agencies.)

