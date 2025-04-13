Delhi University Students Demand Completion of Classes Amidst Exam Fears

On Sunday, students from Delhi University's School of Open Learning staged a protest at the Arts Faculty, decrying the premature conclusion of their BA Programme classes before syllabus completion.

The Krantikari Yuva Sangathan led the protest, expressing concerns that students face potential failure due to exams set for the following month.

A spokesperson stated that only 10 to 15 classes were provided to approximately one lakh students. Protesters called for resumed classes and complete study material distribution, warning of intensified actions if their demands are unmet.

