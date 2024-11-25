Chirag Paswan Commends PM Modi, Critiques Opposition in Waqf Bill Debate

Union Minister Chirag Paswan offered accolades to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, asserting that Modi's administration is pivotal in advancing India's future. 'If anyone is capable of propelling the nation forward, it is the government of PM Modi, and this is why results favor us,' Paswan expressed.

Paswan also criticized the opposition for its skepticism about the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, pointing out inconsistencies in their demands. 'Initially, they called for the bill to be examined by the JPC, but now distrust the process. Whom will they trust?' he questioned. Previously, JPC chairman Jagdambika Pal asserted that the committee is prepared to discuss the bill clause by clause.

Chairman Pal revealed that Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has designated the bill to the JPC, pledging adherence to the Speaker's decisions. 'The report is ready, and we plan to engage in detailed discussions. Despite requests from opposition members for an extension, the Speaker's directives will be followed,' he affirmed. A significant six-hour meeting with the Ministry of Minority Affairs was conducted, continuing JPC's comprehensive review since August 22, 2023.

The JPC has scrutinized the operations of six ministries, consulted 123 stakeholders—including state representatives, Waqf boards, and minority commissions. The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks transformative changes, aiming to introduce digitization, enforce stricter audits, enhance transparency, and reclaim unlawfully occupied properties. The bill represents a significant overhaul, aiming to address issues of mismanagement and corruption in Waqf property administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)