Left Menu

NCP's Praful Patel Dismisses EVM Hacking Allegations

Praful Patel of NCP criticizes Karnataka's Home Minister over allegations of EVM hacking in Maharashtra. He labels it as 'sour grapes' following a significant victory for the Mahayuti coalition, led by Prime Minister Modi. Congress plans to appeal to the Election Commission over EVM concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 14:07 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 14:07 IST
NCP's Praful Patel Dismisses EVM Hacking Allegations
National Congress Party (NCP) MP Praful Patel (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

National Congress Party (NCP) Member of Parliament, Praful Patel, on Monday rebuked Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara for alleging that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Maharashtra had been tampered with. Patel described the claims as an inability of opponents to accept the massive election defeat, attributing Mahayuti's overwhelming victory to the strong alliance and leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On November 24, Parameshwara expressed surprise over information regarding selective EVM hacking in Maharashtra. As the All India Congress Committee's observer of the Maharashtra elections, he mentioned that party leaders, including former Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel, discussed the issue and planned to appeal to the Election Commission of India for further investigation.

The Mahayuti coalition secured 231 of 288 seats in Maharashtra's general assembly elections, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) with just 50 seats. Parameshwara noted that the Congress and MVA's poor performance was common knowledge, prompting an analysis and subsequent decision to explore the possibility of EVM manipulation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024