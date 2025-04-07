BJP Accuses Karnataka Home Minister of Misogyny Over Assault Case Remarks

On Monday, BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, criticizing him for comments made regarding a recent sexual assault case in Bengaluru. Poonawalla labeled the remarks as "misogynistic" and accused the minister of having an "obnoxious mindset."

The controversy arose from Parameshwara's remarks about a molestation case from April 3, where he suggested that such crimes are common in major cities. This, according to Poonawalla, has not only trivialized the incident but has also deeply disturbed the nation's conscience, particularly affecting the residents of Karnataka and Bengaluru.

Poonawalla further accused the Karnataka government of inaction in the aftermath of the incident, highlighting that several days had passed without the arrest of the accused. He criticized the home minister for downplaying the seriousness of the case, drawing a controversial parallel to historical incidents like the 'Droupadi' episode in the Mahabharata. Poonawalla noted this was not the first instance of such statements from Parameshwara, pointing to similar comments made in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)