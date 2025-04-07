Left Menu

BJP Accuses Karnataka Home Minister of Misogyny Over Assault Case Remarks

BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla criticized Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara for his comments on the Bengaluru sexual assault case, terming them misogynistic and trivializing. Poonawalla claimed the remarks undermined the gravity of the incident and reflected a regressive mindset. He also accused the state government of inaction.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-04-2025 21:55 IST | Created: 07-04-2025 21:55 IST
BJP Accuses Karnataka Home Minister of Misogyny Over Assault Case Remarks
BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla (Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, BJP national spokesperson Shahzad Poonawalla launched a scathing attack on Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, criticizing him for comments made regarding a recent sexual assault case in Bengaluru. Poonawalla labeled the remarks as "misogynistic" and accused the minister of having an "obnoxious mindset."

The controversy arose from Parameshwara's remarks about a molestation case from April 3, where he suggested that such crimes are common in major cities. This, according to Poonawalla, has not only trivialized the incident but has also deeply disturbed the nation's conscience, particularly affecting the residents of Karnataka and Bengaluru.

Poonawalla further accused the Karnataka government of inaction in the aftermath of the incident, highlighting that several days had passed without the arrest of the accused. He criticized the home minister for downplaying the seriousness of the case, drawing a controversial parallel to historical incidents like the 'Droupadi' episode in the Mahabharata. Poonawalla noted this was not the first instance of such statements from Parameshwara, pointing to similar comments made in 2017.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

Severe Flooding Across US Causes Death and Destruction

 Global
2
Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

Comuneros del Sur Pledge Peace in Landmark Agreement

 Global
3
Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controversy

Columbia's New Special Patrol Officers Deployed Amid Student Protest Controv...

 Global
4
Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

Australia's Solar Battery Boost: A Gamechanger or Selective Aid?

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025