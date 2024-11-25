Left Menu

Alleged Riots in Sambhal: Yadav Accuses UP Government of Foul Play

Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav accused the Uttar Pradesh government of orchestrating riots in Sambhal following violence over a mosque survey. He claims the government tried to conceal election malpractices. Yadav blamed police and administration for the deaths and called for suspensions and murder charges.

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of orchestrating violence in Sambhal, demanding that police officers and administration officials be suspended and held accountable for the deaths resulting from the incident.

The unrest followed a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, after which police filed several FIRs. Yadav claims the Yogi Adityanath administration engineered the conflict to distract from alleged election fraud.

He criticized the process as being unfair and pointed out that the survey sparked violence after claims that a temple had existed on the mosque's site. Yadav urged holding those responsible to account to ensure justice.

