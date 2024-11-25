Alleged Riots in Sambhal: Yadav Accuses UP Government of Foul Play

Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav on Monday accused the Uttar Pradesh government of orchestrating violence in Sambhal, demanding that police officers and administration officials be suspended and held accountable for the deaths resulting from the incident.

The unrest followed a court-ordered survey of a Mughal-era mosque, after which police filed several FIRs. Yadav claims the Yogi Adityanath administration engineered the conflict to distract from alleged election fraud.

He criticized the process as being unfair and pointed out that the survey sparked violence after claims that a temple had existed on the mosque's site. Yadav urged holding those responsible to account to ensure justice.

