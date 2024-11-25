Left Menu

Fatal Airstrike on Journalists Raises Questions of War Crimes

An Israeli airstrike in southeast Lebanon killed three journalists, raising accusations of a deliberate civilian attack and potential war crime. Human Rights Watch calls for the U.S. to halt arms transfers to Israel, citing possible complicity in war crimes due to unlawful civilian attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 25-11-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 15:54 IST
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a controversial move, an Israeli airstrike targeting a guesthouse in southeast Lebanon resulted in the deaths of three journalists, prompting accusations of a deliberate attack on civilians, claimed Human Rights Watch. The strike, which occurred on October 25, marked one of the most lethal assaults on the press since the conflict began over a year ago.

Lebanon's Health Minister Firass Abiad reported that 11 journalists have died and eight have been injured since the onset of hostilities, which have claimed over 3,500 lives and displaced more than a million people in Lebanon. The alleged attack utilized a US-made bomb component, and has led to calls for the United States to reconsider arms transfers to Israel amid accusations of possible complicity in war crimes.

No immediate response was seen from Israeli defense forces, while the Biden administration acknowledged potential violations of international law in the use of American weapons by Israel. Human Rights Watch highlighted the repeated lack of accountability for attacks on journalists, with fears of continued impunity for such violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

