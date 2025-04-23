Deadly Drone Strike in Ukraine: A War Crime Alleges Zelenskiy

In a tragic escalation of the ongoing conflict, a Russian drone struck a bus carrying civilian workers in Marhanets, Ukraine, resulting in the deaths of nine individuals and injuries to nearly 50 others. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy condemned the attack as a 'deliberate war crime' targeting non-combatants.

President Zelenskiy decried the strike on X, highlighting that the bus was a civilian vehicle and calling for an immediate ceasefire. The assault was part of a broader Russian drone offensive, with 134 drones launched overnight across Ukraine.

The international community, including Ukrainian officials currently in London, are intensifying their call for a ceasefire. As the conflict rages, with more attacks on critical infrastructure across the nation, both Ukraine and Russia face mounting pressure to pursue peace negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)