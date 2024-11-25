Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Congress Criticizes Government Over Sambhal Violence

The Uttar Pradesh Congress accused the state government of politicizing the violence in Sambhal, with Congress President Ajay Rai condemning the incident as part of a broader agenda of hate. A Congress delegation is set to visit Sambhal, seeking a thorough investigation, while tensions continue amidst appeals for calm.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 19:02 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:02 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress Criticizes Government Over Sambhal Violence
Congress leader Ajay Rai. (File Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has voiced strong criticism against the state administration over the recent violence in Sambhal. Party President Ajay Rai accused the government of politicizing the incident, which he described as part of a 'politics of hate and oppression.' In response, a silent protest was held in Lucknow, with plans underway for a delegation visit to Sambhal.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kumar Kashyap called for peace, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, facing allegations of incitement, has denied involvement, attributing the charges to a police conspiracy against him.

Authorities, including Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, have confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Subsequent actions, including arrests, indicate an intensified focus on restoring order in the region, as official figures report four fatalities and multiple injuries related to the unrest in Sambhal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024