Uttar Pradesh Congress Criticizes Government Over Sambhal Violence

The Uttar Pradesh Congress has voiced strong criticism against the state administration over the recent violence in Sambhal. Party President Ajay Rai accused the government of politicizing the incident, which he described as part of a 'politics of hate and oppression.' In response, a silent protest was held in Lucknow, with plans underway for a delegation visit to Sambhal.

Notably, Uttar Pradesh Minister Narendra Kumar Kashyap called for peace, emphasizing the importance of maintaining law and order. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party (SP) MP Zia Ur Rehman Barq, facing allegations of incitement, has denied involvement, attributing the charges to a police conspiracy against him.

Authorities, including Moradabad Police Commissioner Aunjaneya Kumar Singh, have confirmed that investigations are ongoing. Subsequent actions, including arrests, indicate an intensified focus on restoring order in the region, as official figures report four fatalities and multiple injuries related to the unrest in Sambhal.

