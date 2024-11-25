Prayers and Politics: Shinde's Bid for a Second Term
Shiv Sainiks in Thane organized prayer meetings to support Eknath Shinde's bid for another term as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, secured a majority in the November assembly elections. However, the decision on the CM is pending, with Devendra Fadnavis as a potential frontrunner.
Shiv Sainiks held prayer meetings in Thane temples, advocating for Eknath Shinde's second term as Maharashtra's Chief Minister.
The ruling alliance, Mahayuti, consisting of Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, won the recent assembly elections decisively, the results of which were declared on November 23.
However, uncertainty looms over the selection of the Chief Minister, amid predictions of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emerging as a strong contender, owing to the BJP's substantial gains with 132 seats.
