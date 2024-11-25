Left Menu

Prayers and Politics: Shinde's Bid for a Second Term

Shiv Sainiks in Thane organized prayer meetings to support Eknath Shinde's bid for another term as Maharashtra's Chief Minister. The Mahayuti alliance, comprising Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP, secured a majority in the November assembly elections. However, the decision on the CM is pending, with Devendra Fadnavis as a potential frontrunner.

Updated: 25-11-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 19:15 IST
Eknath Shinde
Shiv Sainiks held prayer meetings in Thane temples, advocating for Eknath Shinde's second term as Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

The ruling alliance, Mahayuti, consisting of Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, won the recent assembly elections decisively, the results of which were declared on November 23.

However, uncertainty looms over the selection of the Chief Minister, amid predictions of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emerging as a strong contender, owing to the BJP's substantial gains with 132 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

