Prayers and Politics: Shinde's Bid for a Second Term

Shiv Sainiks held prayer meetings in Thane temples, advocating for Eknath Shinde's second term as Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

The ruling alliance, Mahayuti, consisting of Shinde's Shiv Sena, BJP, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, won the recent assembly elections decisively, the results of which were declared on November 23.

However, uncertainty looms over the selection of the Chief Minister, amid predictions of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis emerging as a strong contender, owing to the BJP's substantial gains with 132 seats.

(With inputs from agencies.)