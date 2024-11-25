Lula to Meet Uruguay's New Leader at Mercosur Summit

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva will meet Uruguay's President-elect Yamandu Orsi during an upcoming visit to the country for a Mercosur summit, scheduled for December 6, according to a statement from Lula's office.

Orsi emerged victorious in the recent Uruguayan presidential election, securing 49.81% of the vote to become the new leader. His win represents a shift for Uruguay as a center-left candidate assumes the presidency.

The meeting between Lula and Orsi may signal a strengthening of ties between the two South American nations as they prepare to collaborate within the regional bloc.

