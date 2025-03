Diplomatic Engagements: India's Strategic Dialogues at BIMSTEC Summit

In a recent development, Bangladesh's request for a meeting involving its interim government's Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the forthcoming BIMSTEC Summit remains undecided. This was disclosed by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar during a Parliamentary panel meeting.

At the inaugural session of the Parliamentary Consultative Committee for External Affairs, MPs expressed concerns regarding attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh. Jaishankar reassured attendees that these incidents were reported as politically, rather than minority, motivated, affirming India's active diplomatic engagement with Bangladesh.

Jaishankar further informed Parliamentarians on India's rapport with neighboring nations like the Maldives, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, highlighting India's strategic pivot to BIMSTEC amid SAARC's dormancy due to Pakistan's stance.

