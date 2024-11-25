Parliamentary Chaos in Serbia over Train Station Tragedy

Serbia's parliamentary session erupted into turmoil on Monday when opposition lawmakers brandished banners accusing the ruling coalition of dodging responsibility for the recent fatal collapse of a train station roof.

Radomir Lazovic, a member of the opposition Green-Left Front party, took to the speaker's platform to display a provocative image labeled 'you have blood on your hands,' sparking altercations with Health Minister Zatibor Loncar and other deputies.

The political climate remains strained as accusations of corruption and nepotism persist. Despite recent arrests, public pressure mounts on Prime Minister Milos Vucevic to resign, complicating the government's stance amid EU membership aspirations.

(With inputs from agencies.)