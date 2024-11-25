NOTA Overshadows Left Coalition in DUSU Elections

In a surprising turn of events, the coalition of left-wing student groups, namely the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), barely edged out the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in the latest Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

Despite a combined vote total of 20,827, which was just 79 more than NOTA's 20,748, many of the coalition's candidates struggled. AISA's presidential candidate Savy Gupta was among those outperformed by NOTA, securing only 3,906 votes against NOTA's 4,411.

Only two exceptions were noted: Sneha Aggarwal and Anamika K managed to secure higher votes than NOTA for the posts of joint secretary and secretary, respectively. The results underscore the challenges facing the Left coalition, which remains popular in Jawaharlal Nehru University but is struggling to gain similar support in Delhi University.

(With inputs from agencies.)