NOTA Overshadows Left Coalition in DUSU Elections

In the DUSU polls, the coalition of Students' Federation of India and All India Students' Association narrowly surpassed the NOTA option with a combined vote tally of 20,827. Key candidates struggled against NOTA, highlighting challenges in gaining traction among students despite a stronghold in Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:32 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:32 IST
In a surprising turn of events, the coalition of left-wing student groups, namely the Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the All India Students' Association (AISA), barely edged out the 'None of the Above' (NOTA) option in the latest Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

Despite a combined vote total of 20,827, which was just 79 more than NOTA's 20,748, many of the coalition's candidates struggled. AISA's presidential candidate Savy Gupta was among those outperformed by NOTA, securing only 3,906 votes against NOTA's 4,411.

Only two exceptions were noted: Sneha Aggarwal and Anamika K managed to secure higher votes than NOTA for the posts of joint secretary and secretary, respectively. The results underscore the challenges facing the Left coalition, which remains popular in Jawaharlal Nehru University but is struggling to gain similar support in Delhi University.

