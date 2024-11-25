India Celebrates 75 Years of Constitutional Legacy

President Droupadi Murmu is slated to address the Members of both Houses of Parliament in the Central Hall on Tuesday, commemorating 'Samvidhan Divas' or Constitution Day. Distinguished attendees include Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, and other dignitaries. This landmark event marks the 75th anniversary of the Indian Constitution's adoption.

Vice President Dhankhar is also set to speak at the gathering, with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla delivering the welcome address. A commemorative coin and stamp will be unveiled, celebrating the Constitution's 75-year journey since its adoption. Additionally, two books discussing the Constitution's inception and evolution will be introduced to mark the occasion.

The Constitution Day celebration will feature the release of a booklet on Indian Constitution's art and its translations in Sanskrit and Maithili. A film highlighting the making and historical journey of the Constitution will be screened. As Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla noted, the event pays homage to the pivotal contributions of Babasaheb Ambedkar and other framers, aiming to transform Constitution Day into a broader societal movement.

(With inputs from agencies.)