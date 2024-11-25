Left Menu

Crorepati Candidates Dominate Maharashtra Assembly Elections

In the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, the wealthiest candidates, including Parag Shah, Prashant Thakur, and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, all from the BJP, won their respective constituencies. The average assets of candidates increased significantly from 2019, and a majority of candidates declared substantial wealth, despite Supreme Court guidelines on criminal backgrounds having minimal impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 25-11-2024 20:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 20:50 IST
Crorepati Candidates Dominate Maharashtra Assembly Elections
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra assembly elections saw affluent candidates like Parag Shah, Prashant Thakur, and Mangal Prabhat Lodha emerge victorious, according to a poll rights body. Shah's assets are valued at Rs 3383 crore, making him the richest among the trio, with Thakur and Lodha not far behind.

Shah, Thakur, and Lodha contested and won in Ghatkopar East, Panvel, and Malabar Hill constituencies, respectively. The Association for Democratic Reforms revealed that the average assets of candidates in the 2024 elections surged to Rs 9.11 crore, more than doubling since 2019.

The report highlighted that 38 percent of candidates analyzed were crorepatis, indicating wealth remains prevalent among those seeking political office. Furthermore, the prevalence of candidates with declared criminal cases underscores the ongoing challenge of electoral reforms, despite existing Supreme Court directives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024