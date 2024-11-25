Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Scheduled for December
The Tamil Nadu Assembly is set to convene on December 9, with the session's duration determined by the Business Advisory Committee. Speaker M Appavu confirmed live broadcasting measures are underway. Past sessions covered key issues, including the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, before adjourning in June 2024.
The Tamil Nadu Assembly is scheduled to convene on December 9, with the session's length to be decided by the Business Advisory Committee, according to Speaker M Appavu.
Answering queries from reporters, Appavu mentioned that steps are being taken to broadcast the proceedings fully, which are already being telecast live. The assembly is set to meet at 9:30 AM, and the BAC, which includes representation from all parties, will finalize the session's duration.
In previous sessions, significant issues like the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy were discussed, and the assembly was adjourned sine die on June 30, 2024.
