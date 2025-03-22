Political Clash in UP: Maurya Fires Back at Akhilesh Over Azmi's Aurangzeb Remarks

In a sharp political confrontation, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya launched a verbal attack on Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav following party leader Abu Azmi's controversial comments praising Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb. Maurya questioned Yadav's stance, suggesting complicity in Azmi's statements.

Abu Azmi had previously described Aurangzeb as a non-tyrannical ruler who constructed numerous temples, asserting that his conflict with Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj was administrative, not religious. Following these remarks, Mumbai Police filed a case against Azmi under relevant sections of the IPC.

The Maharashtra Assembly further escalated the issue by suspending Azmi for the budget session due to the remarks, with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Chandrakant Patil stating that Azmi's words undermined the House's integrity. Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane held Azmi accountable for inciting violence, labeling it a deliberate attempt to discredit the state government.

