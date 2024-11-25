Left Menu

Tamil Nadu BJP Criticizes DMK over Alleged Political Violence

Tamil Nadu BJP has accused the MK Stalin government of rising political violence by DMK members, demanding action from Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin. Highlighted incidents include an attack on a BJP leader. The BJP calls for arrests and unbiased police action to protect democratic rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:08 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:08 IST
Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson ANS Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Tamil Nadu BJP has launched a scathing attack on the MK Stalin-led government, alleging a surge in political violence perpetrated by DMK members. On Monday, BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad released a statement urging Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take immediate corrective action.

The BJP accused DMK members of targeting opposition leaders, citing a recent assault on BJP Fishermen's Wing District President Thiru Jegatheesan. The attack was reportedly orchestrated by local DMK figures during a voter list verification drive, according to Prasad.

Residents of Chepauk-Thiruvallikkeni constituency have echoed the BJP's demands for action against alleged violent behavior by DMK members. The BJP called for arrests, a fair probe, and measures to prevent further violence. Allegations of police bias favoring DMK members underscore their criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

