Tamil Nadu BJP Criticizes DMK over Alleged Political Violence

The Tamil Nadu BJP has launched a scathing attack on the MK Stalin-led government, alleging a surge in political violence perpetrated by DMK members. On Monday, BJP Spokesperson ANS Prasad released a statement urging Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin to take immediate corrective action.

The BJP accused DMK members of targeting opposition leaders, citing a recent assault on BJP Fishermen's Wing District President Thiru Jegatheesan. The attack was reportedly orchestrated by local DMK figures during a voter list verification drive, according to Prasad.

Residents of Chepauk-Thiruvallikkeni constituency have echoed the BJP's demands for action against alleged violent behavior by DMK members. The BJP called for arrests, a fair probe, and measures to prevent further violence. Allegations of police bias favoring DMK members underscore their criticism.

