Top Federal Prosecutor Damian Williams Announces Resignation

Damian Williams, Manhattan's top federal prosecutor, plans to resign on Dec. 13, ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration. Deputy Edward Kim will serve as acting U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, which is known for financial fraud and corruption cases. Trump proposes Jay Clayton as successor.

Damian Williams, the prominent federal prosecutor for Manhattan, announced his decision to resign on December 13. This announcement comes roughly a month before Donald Trump is inaugurated as President.

Following Williams' planned departure, Edward Kim, who currently serves as Williams' deputy, will take on the role of acting U.S. Attorney. Williams' office, part of the Southern District of New York, is noted for its significant independence from the Justice Department, and its reputation for prosecuting high-stakes financial fraud and public corruption cases.

In a related move, President-elect Trump, a Republican, indicated earlier this month his intention to nominate Jay Clayton, a former Securities and Exchange Commission chair, to lead this influential office.

