Jay Clayton Appointed Interim U.S. Attorney

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that Jay Clayton, who previously served as the chairman of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, is stepping in as the interim United States attorney for the Southern District of New York.

Trump highlighted the immediate need for robust leadership in the Southern District. In a statement posted on Truth Social, he expressed gratitude towards Clayton for his willingness to take on the role during this transition period.

Clayton's appointment comes as the administration works towards securing his Senate confirmation for the position.

