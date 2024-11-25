Protests Escalate in Islamabad: Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Security Forces

Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters clashed with security forces in Islamabad, responding to their leader Imran Khan's call for protests. The confrontation led to the death of a policeman and numerous injuries.

Despite government-imposed restrictions, the protestors advanced into the capital, causing major disruptions including school closures and supply shortages in Punjab.

Khan's party, having faced numerous legal challenges and denied electoral symbols in the past, continues to contest what they deem as political injustice and a stolen electoral mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)