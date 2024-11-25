Protests Escalate in Islamabad: Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Security Forces
Clashes erupted in Islamabad as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters, led by former premier Imran Khan's calls, entered the capital. The confrontation resulted in a policeman's death, numerous injuries, and widespread disruption. Despite government bans and security measures, protesters pressed on, leading to educational closures and supply shortages in Punjab province.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Lahore | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:33 IST
Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters clashed with security forces in Islamabad, responding to their leader Imran Khan's call for protests. The confrontation led to the death of a policeman and numerous injuries.
Despite government-imposed restrictions, the protestors advanced into the capital, causing major disruptions including school closures and supply shortages in Punjab.
Khan's party, having faced numerous legal challenges and denied electoral symbols in the past, continues to contest what they deem as political injustice and a stolen electoral mandate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Imran Khan
- Protests
- Islamabad
- PTI
- Clashes
- Police
- Security
- Punjab
- Barricades
- Election
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Allegations Ruffle Cuttack as Police Delay in Filing Woman's Complaint Fuels Concerns
Uneasy Calm: Daring Forest Encounter Tests Security Forces
Nashik Police's Major Crackdown Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Tragic Toll: Eighth Security Personnel Suicide in Chhattisgarh
Intense Clashes Erupt in Kashmir Amid Anti-Terror Operations