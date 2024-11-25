Left Menu

Protests Escalate in Islamabad: Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Security Forces

Clashes erupted in Islamabad as Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters, led by former premier Imran Khan's calls, entered the capital. The confrontation resulted in a policeman's death, numerous injuries, and widespread disruption. Despite government bans and security measures, protesters pressed on, leading to educational closures and supply shortages in Punjab province.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Islamabad/Lahore | Updated: 25-11-2024 22:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2024 22:33 IST
Protests Escalate in Islamabad: Imran Khan's Supporters Clash with Security Forces
protests

Thousands of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters clashed with security forces in Islamabad, responding to their leader Imran Khan's call for protests. The confrontation led to the death of a policeman and numerous injuries.

Despite government-imposed restrictions, the protestors advanced into the capital, causing major disruptions including school closures and supply shortages in Punjab.

Khan's party, having faced numerous legal challenges and denied electoral symbols in the past, continues to contest what they deem as political injustice and a stolen electoral mandate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1

India Rejects $300 Billion Climate Fund as 'Too Little, Too Distant'

 Azerbaijan
2
Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Erupts Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Global
3
Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

Contentious Climate Deal Strikes Divisive Chord at COP29

 Global
4
Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

Gunfire Sparks Security Response Near Israeli Embassy in Amman

 Egypt

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024