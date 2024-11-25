Allegations of EVM Manipulations Cast Shadow on Maharashtra Elections

Left Menu

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara alleges manipulations of Electronic Voting Machines led to the defeat of the Maha Vikas Aghadi in Maharashtra's assembly polls. The ruling BJP-formed alliance won a significant victory. Parameshwara advocates a return to paper ballots and questions selective manipulation patterns.

Updated: 25-11-2024 22:45 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara has raised concerns over the alleged manipulation of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in Maharashtra's recent assembly elections, claiming it led to the loss of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance.

Speaking to reporters, Parameshwara accused the BJP of engaging in selective manipulations to disguise any potential wrongdoing. He voiced his support for reverting to paper ballots, citing discussions held within the Maharashtra Congress. The ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance claimed a landslide victory, securing 132 seats, while their allies Shiv Sena and NCP obtained 57 and 41 seats respectively, amassing a total of 230 seats.

With the Congress managing only 16 seats under the MVA banner, Parameshwara questioned why similar irregularities did not surface in the Jharkhand elections, suggesting that manipulations are executed in a selective manner. He contends that had Congress been the leading partner in Jharkhand, the outcome might have differed. His statements come amid ongoing debates over election integrity in India.

