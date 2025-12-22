Alleged Voter Roll Manipulations Stir Political Tensions in Tamil Nadu
Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin accuses BJP of attempting to delete DMK votes from electoral rolls and opposes the imposition of Hindi through the New Education Policy. He also criticizes the AIADMK for its alliance with BJP, while urging voters to verify their inclusion in voter lists.
Tamil Nadu's political landscape is heating up following allegations from Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin against the BJP. Stalin claims the ruling party devised a 'shortcut' to delete votes of DMK supporters from electoral rolls.
He strongly opposes the imposition of Hindi on the state through the New Education Policy, a move he alleges other states have accepted for financial incentives. Stalin ridicules AIADMK's alliance with BJP, branding it as the 'Amit Shah Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam.'
At a recent event, Stalin pressed voters to ensure their names appear on electoral rolls while accusing BJP of conspiring with AIADMK to gain political ground in Tamil Nadu. He emphasized the state's resistance against BJP tactics despite their northern successes.
