Top Manhattan Prosecutor Damian Williams Announces Resignation Ahead of Trump's Nomination

Damian Williams, the top federal prosecutor in Manhattan, announced his resignation effective December 13, paving the way for Edward Kim, his current deputy, to take over on an acting basis. This decision comes just weeks before President-elect Donald Trump's administration is set to begin.

Williams has gained recognition for leading numerous high-profile cases, notably securing convictions against high-profile figures like one-time cryptocurrency executive Sam Bankman-Fried and Archegos Capital Management founder Sung Kook "Bill" Hwang. His resignation arrives as Trump prepares to nominate former SEC chair Jay Clayton to lead the office, pending U.S. Senate confirmation.

Despite his impending departure, Williams remains confident about the office's stellar reputation for excellence and integrity. Known for his efforts to combat public corruption, Williams recently obtained a conviction against former New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez and brought bribery charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Both officials are pursuing appeals against the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)