Prosecutors Withdraw Trump Case Appeals

U.S. prosecutors have decided to withdraw their appeal against the dismissal of the criminal case accusing Donald Trump of keeping classified documents. Additionally, they have requested the dismissal of the election subversion charges related to the 2020 presidential election.

Updated: 26-11-2024 00:41 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 00:41 IST
In a significant legal development, U.S. prosecutors have chosen to retract their appeal against the federal judge's decision to dismiss the criminal case involving claims that President-elect Donald Trump unlawfully retained classified documents post-presidency, as revealed in recent court filings.

Furthermore, on Monday, prosecutors took an additional step by formally requesting a judge to terminate their 2020 election subversion case against Trump.

The move marks a pivotal turn in ongoing legal challenges surrounding Trump, influencing both political and legal landscapes.

