Rashmi Shukla Reinstated as Maharashtra's Top Cop

Rashmi Shukla has been reinstated as Maharashtra's DGP after the assembly elections. Previously replaced by Sanjay Kumar Verma following an Election Commission directive, Shukla was on compulsory leave. With the Code of Conduct concluded, she resumes her role, confirmed by the official government order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 01:03 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 01:03 IST
Rashmi Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

After the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, Rashmi Shukla has been reinstated as the Director General of Police (DGP), a move formally announced by the state home department on Monday evening.

Previously, Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma temporarily took over the DGP position following Rashmi Shukla's removal, which was guided by an Election Commission directive during the poll process.

Now, with the election results declared and the Model Code of Conduct concluded, Shukla's enforced leave has ended, and she returns to her duties as DGP, with official confirmation detailed in a government order online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

