Rashmi Shukla Reinstated as Maharashtra's Top Cop

After the recent Maharashtra assembly elections, Rashmi Shukla has been reinstated as the Director General of Police (DGP), a move formally announced by the state home department on Monday evening.

Previously, Senior IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Verma temporarily took over the DGP position following Rashmi Shukla's removal, which was guided by an Election Commission directive during the poll process.

Now, with the election results declared and the Model Code of Conduct concluded, Shukla's enforced leave has ended, and she returns to her duties as DGP, with official confirmation detailed in a government order online.

