Sitharaman Slams DMK: Emotional Politics and Assembly Elections Showdown

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken aim at Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, accusing it of resorting to 'emotional' distractions such as alleged Hindi imposition and Parliament delimitation in the absence of tangible achievements ahead of next year's Assembly elections.

Sitharaman slammed the state's current law and order situation, tagging it as 'lawlessness', and questioned the DMK's integrity over a recent sexual assault case linked to Anna University. She further criticized the party's inability to present clear welfare measures during their tenure.

Drawing parallels with past UPA government scandals, Sitharaman suggested that the DMK was raising these issues to divert attention from governance shortcomings. She also emphasized efforts by the central government to support Tamil Nadu and reiterated Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, including tax relief under the new regime.

(With inputs from agencies.)