Sitharaman Slams DMK: Emotional Politics and Assembly Elections Showdown
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman criticized the DMK for focusing on emotional issues like Hindi imposition and delimitation, as they lack achievements for the upcoming Tamil Nadu elections. She also highlighted lawlessness, corruption, and the lack of measurable welfare contributions by the DMK government.
- Country:
- India
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has taken aim at Tamil Nadu's ruling party, the DMK, accusing it of resorting to 'emotional' distractions such as alleged Hindi imposition and Parliament delimitation in the absence of tangible achievements ahead of next year's Assembly elections.
Sitharaman slammed the state's current law and order situation, tagging it as 'lawlessness', and questioned the DMK's integrity over a recent sexual assault case linked to Anna University. She further criticized the party's inability to present clear welfare measures during their tenure.
Drawing parallels with past UPA government scandals, Sitharaman suggested that the DMK was raising these issues to divert attention from governance shortcomings. She also emphasized efforts by the central government to support Tamil Nadu and reiterated Prime Minister Modi's initiatives, including tax relief under the new regime.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Congress govt in Telangana to convene all-party meeting on delimitation
'We won't allow injustice to happen to Telangana': State Minister Ponnam Prabhakar on delimitation
Stalin Calls for Unified Stand Against Delimitation
Delimitation Debate: TN CM MK Stalin's Controversial Call for Higher Birth Rates
Telangana CM Reddy Slams BJP's 'Revenge Politics' in Delimitation Debate