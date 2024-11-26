Left Menu

Punjab Farmers' Leader Dallewal Taken from Protest Site to Hospital Controversially

Jagjit Singh Dallewal, a notable farmer leader in Punjab, was taken to a Ludhiana hospital after being allegedly removed by the police from a protest location. Planned protests include a fast unto death, demanding legal guarantees for MSP and other farmer-related issues, amidst accusations against the state government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 26-11-2024 13:12 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 13:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal, who announced a fast unto death to champion farmers' demands, was reportedly taken to a Ludhiana hospital for medical evaluation. This followed his alleged forced removal from the Khanauri border, stirring controversy among fellow protestors and political figures.

The incident was vehemently condemned by Kisan Mazdoor Morcha leader Sarwan Singh Pandher, who accused the police of abducting Dallewal from the protest site. Senior police officials stated the move was driven by concerns over Dallewal's health amidst his planned hunger strike.

As the situation escalates, the farmers continue their agitation for a legal guarantee for MSP and other critical demands. Meanwhile, accusations fly, with Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu attributing Dallewal's detention to the Punjab government, an act he claims aims to deflect blame onto central authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

