Left Menu

'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan' Launches to Safeguard the Constitution

The Jharkhand Congress initiated a 60-day 'Samvidhan Rakshak' campaign to protect India's Constitution. The campaign, led by Keshav Mahto Kamlesh, aims to resist constitutional tampering, safeguard democracy, and challenge BJP's policies deemed divisive or discriminatory, particularly against marginalized communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 26-11-2024 14:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:00 IST
'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan' Launches to Safeguard the Constitution
  • Country:
  • India

The Jharkhand Congress has embarked on a 60-day 'Samvidhan Rakshak' campaign, echoing a nationwide effort to defend India's Constitution. State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh launched the campaign at Ranchi's Ambedkar Chowk on Tuesday.

Highlighting their commitment to constitutional protection, Kamlesh alleged that the BJP is attempting to manipulate the Constitution by securing over 400 Lok Sabha seats. He emphasized the need for such a campaign to preserve the Constitution's principles, especially against perceived threats.

State spokesperson Sonal Shanti outlined the campaign's objectives: upholding equality, protecting constitutional reservations, eliminating discrimination, and critiquing the alleged bias of capitalist governance against marginalized groups. The campaign also plans to address BJP's alleged assaults on democracy and call for a caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Field to Future: Transforming Rice Cultivation for a Sustainable World

Revolutionizing Poverty Measurement: A Comprehensive Spatial Price Index Framework

Comprehensive Solutions for Plastic Pollution: A Policy and Action Blueprint

Breaking Barriers: Cambodia’s FY25–FY29 Gender Equality Blueprint

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024