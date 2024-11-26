'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyan' Launches to Safeguard the Constitution

The Jharkhand Congress has embarked on a 60-day 'Samvidhan Rakshak' campaign, echoing a nationwide effort to defend India's Constitution. State Congress president Keshav Mahto Kamlesh launched the campaign at Ranchi's Ambedkar Chowk on Tuesday.

Highlighting their commitment to constitutional protection, Kamlesh alleged that the BJP is attempting to manipulate the Constitution by securing over 400 Lok Sabha seats. He emphasized the need for such a campaign to preserve the Constitution's principles, especially against perceived threats.

State spokesperson Sonal Shanti outlined the campaign's objectives: upholding equality, protecting constitutional reservations, eliminating discrimination, and critiquing the alleged bias of capitalist governance against marginalized groups. The campaign also plans to address BJP's alleged assaults on democracy and call for a caste census.

(With inputs from agencies.)