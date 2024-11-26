Left Menu

Kremlin Condemns Nuclear Arms Talk for Ukraine

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov criticized Western discussions about arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons as highly irresponsible. This follows reports of suggestions by Western officials of potentially supplying nuclear arms. Russian officials warn that such actions could be seen as an attack, warranting a nuclear response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:00 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 14:50 IST
Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Russia

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned Western discourse surrounding the potential arming of Ukraine with nuclear weapons, dubbing it "absolutely irresponsible."

The New York Times previously reported that some Western officials had anonymously suggested U.S. President Joe Biden could extend nuclear arms to Ukraine. However, concerns mount over the severe implications of such a move.

Peskov dismissed the remarks as being rooted in anonymity and lacking accountability, urging the West to heed Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings. Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev indicated that transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine might lead Moscow to interpret it as an attack, justifying a nuclear response.

(With inputs from agencies.)

