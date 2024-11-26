Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned Western discourse surrounding the potential arming of Ukraine with nuclear weapons, dubbing it "absolutely irresponsible."

The New York Times previously reported that some Western officials had anonymously suggested U.S. President Joe Biden could extend nuclear arms to Ukraine. However, concerns mount over the severe implications of such a move.

Peskov dismissed the remarks as being rooted in anonymity and lacking accountability, urging the West to heed Russian President Vladimir Putin's warnings. Russian security official Dmitry Medvedev indicated that transferring nuclear weapons to Ukraine might lead Moscow to interpret it as an attack, justifying a nuclear response.

