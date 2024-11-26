Diplomatic Showdown: EU Pressures Israel for Ceasefire

The European Union is urging Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, mediated by the US and France. According to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Israel's security concerns have been addressed, leaving no valid excuses for rejecting the deal.

Borrell emphasized the importance of international pressure on Israel, particularly concerning extremists within its government who are resisting the proposed agreement. Should a ceasefire not be realized, Lebanon risks destabilization, he warned.

The G7 foreign ministers' meeting was dominated by ongoing Middle East conflicts and the controversial International Criminal Court arrest warrants against Israeli officials. Meanwhile, attention also turned to Ukraine amid escalating tensions with Russia.

