Diplomatic Showdown: EU Pressures Israel for Ceasefire

The EU's chief diplomat, Josep Borrell, calls on Israel to accept a US-French-brokered ceasefire with Hezbollah. Amid G7 discussions, Israeli resistance persists due to security concerns. The conflict has intensified following recent Hamas attacks, leading to significant casualties in Lebanon and Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-11-2024 15:56 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 15:41 IST
Josep Borrell Image Credit: Flickr
The European Union is urging Israel to agree to a ceasefire with Hezbollah, mediated by the US and France. According to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, Israel's security concerns have been addressed, leaving no valid excuses for rejecting the deal.

Borrell emphasized the importance of international pressure on Israel, particularly concerning extremists within its government who are resisting the proposed agreement. Should a ceasefire not be realized, Lebanon risks destabilization, he warned.

The G7 foreign ministers' meeting was dominated by ongoing Middle East conflicts and the controversial International Criminal Court arrest warrants against Israeli officials. Meanwhile, attention also turned to Ukraine amid escalating tensions with Russia.

