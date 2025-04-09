Left Menu

G7 Nations Seek Diplomacy in Response to U.S. Tariff Strategies

G7 countries, excluding the U.S., met to address President Trump's tariff plans. Discussions centered on calming the situation and encouraging U.S. cooperation. Italy's economy minister acknowledged the temporary suspension of tariff increases, hoping it paves the way for further negotiations.

Updated: 09-04-2025 23:42 IST
  Italy

The Group of Seven (G7) nations, excluding the United States, convened to deliberate on how to address sweeping tariffs announced by U.S. President Donald Trump. This move by the U.S. has sparked dialogues among the G7 to mitigate potential economic repercussions.

Italy's Economy Minister, Giorgetti, revealed that the discussions were aimed at easing tensions and encouraging the Trump administration to engage in constructive dialogue. The global economic community has been closely monitoring these developments.

Adding a layer of relief, President Trump's recent decision to suspend several tariff hikes for 90 days was welcomed by Italy, signaling a potential window for negotiation. The G7 remains hopeful that this pause might lead to more permanent solutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

