UN Warns of Civilian Risk in Lebanon Amid Israeli Operations

The United Nations human rights office is raising alarms over the safety of civilians in Lebanon, as Israeli military operations post-ceasefire have resulted in further casualties and destruction of infrastructures. The spokesperson for the office expressed serious concerns about civilian protection during a briefing to reporters in Geneva.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 15-04-2025 15:24 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 15:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Concerns are mounting at the United Nations human rights office regarding the safety of civilians in Lebanon amidst ongoing Israeli military operations. Despite a ceasefire, these operations continue to claim civilian lives and cause significant infrastructure damage.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, the spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the High Commissioner of Human Rights, highlighted these issues in a statement to reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

The UN has voiced its worries over the lack of protection for innocent civilians and called for urgent measures to safeguard lives and properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

