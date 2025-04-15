UN Warns of Civilian Risk in Lebanon Amid Israeli Operations

Concerns are mounting at the United Nations human rights office regarding the safety of civilians in Lebanon amidst ongoing Israeli military operations. Despite a ceasefire, these operations continue to claim civilian lives and cause significant infrastructure damage.

Thameen Al-Kheetan, the spokesperson for the United Nations Office for the High Commissioner of Human Rights, highlighted these issues in a statement to reporters in Geneva on Tuesday.

The UN has voiced its worries over the lack of protection for innocent civilians and called for urgent measures to safeguard lives and properties.

(With inputs from agencies.)