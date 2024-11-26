Left Menu

Irresponsible Nuclear Proposal: Tensions Rise Over Armament in Ukraine

A discussion about potentially arming Ukraine with nuclear weapons has surfaced, raising international tensions. Russian officials condemned these suggestions, highlighting the risks involved. Historically, Ukraine relinquished its nuclear arsenal in 1994 under the Budapest Memorandum. Recent developments in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict have intensified, with both sides showing military aggression.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-11-2024 16:46 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 16:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

A recent debate on providing Ukraine with nuclear arms has ignited international tensions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled the suggestions, reported anonymously by the New York Times, as 'absolutely irresponsible.'

The report speculated that U.S. President Joe Biden might supply nuclear arms to Ukraine prior to exiting office, prompting a strong response from Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian security official, warned that such actions could be perceived as an attack on Russia, potentially justifying a nuclear response.

Amid these escalating tensions, historical context underscores the severity; Ukraine relinquished its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal in 1994, opting for security assurances from major powers like Russia and the U.S. Recent military actions have further strained relations, as both Russia and Ukraine assert military pressure.

