A recent debate on providing Ukraine with nuclear arms has ignited international tensions. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov labeled the suggestions, reported anonymously by the New York Times, as 'absolutely irresponsible.'

The report speculated that U.S. President Joe Biden might supply nuclear arms to Ukraine prior to exiting office, prompting a strong response from Russia. Dmitry Medvedev, a senior Russian security official, warned that such actions could be perceived as an attack on Russia, potentially justifying a nuclear response.

Amid these escalating tensions, historical context underscores the severity; Ukraine relinquished its Soviet-era nuclear arsenal in 1994, opting for security assurances from major powers like Russia and the U.S. Recent military actions have further strained relations, as both Russia and Ukraine assert military pressure.

