Kharge Demands Return of Ballot Paper: Launch of Campaign Likened to Bharat Jodo Yatra

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has called for the return of ballot paper voting, urging a campaign similar in scale to the Bharat Jodo Yatra to raise awareness. Speaking at the 'Samvidhan Rakshak Abhiyaan' event, he expressed concerns over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reluctance for a caste census, suggesting it stems from fear that it would lead various societal sections to demand their rightful share.

Kharge accused the BJP of lacking constitutional integrity and federal character, alleging that the party is reversing the progress made by BR Ambedkar and other members of the Constituent Assembly. In reference to the Maharashtra Assembly elections, he hinted at billionaire Gautam Adani's influence due to his business interests being at stake.

He emphasized the need for unity and collective action, asking Rahul Gandhi to spearhead a movement for ballot paper voting. Highlighting perceived government divisiveness, Kharge criticized the BJP and RSS for promoting division, urging anti-hate measures and constitutional respect.

