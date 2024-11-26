Left Menu

Constitution Day Sparks Debate: Legacy and Controversy

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash accuses Modi's government of aiming to make minorities 'second-class citizens.' Prakash praised the Supreme Court for upholding the 'secular' and 'socialist' Preamble. He emphasized Congress's legacy in drafting the Constitution and criticized RSS's historical stance towards it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-11-2024 18:13 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 18:13 IST
Constitution Day Sparks Debate: Legacy and Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash has levelled accusations at the Narendra Modi government, claiming a 'conspiracy' to reduce religious minorities and marginalized groups to 'second-class citizens.' His statements were made at the Bihar state headquarters during the Constitution Day celebrations.

In a notable address, Prakash lauded the Supreme Court's affirmation of the constitutional terms 'secular' and 'socialist,' terms that were introduced during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He criticized the BJP, referencing party leader Subramanyam Swamy's challenge of the constitutional amendment's validity, and urged Prime Minister Modi to address the issue.

Prakash reminded attendees of the critical contributions of past Congress leaders in drafting the Constitution, specifically highlighting Sachchidanand Sinha's role. He also mentioned the initial opposition from the RSS towards the Constitution, quoting state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh's remarks on RSS leader M S Golwalkar's past criticisms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024