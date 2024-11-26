Constitution Day Sparks Debate: Legacy and Controversy

Senior Congress leader Mohan Prakash has levelled accusations at the Narendra Modi government, claiming a 'conspiracy' to reduce religious minorities and marginalized groups to 'second-class citizens.' His statements were made at the Bihar state headquarters during the Constitution Day celebrations.

In a notable address, Prakash lauded the Supreme Court's affirmation of the constitutional terms 'secular' and 'socialist,' terms that were introduced during the tenure of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. He criticized the BJP, referencing party leader Subramanyam Swamy's challenge of the constitutional amendment's validity, and urged Prime Minister Modi to address the issue.

Prakash reminded attendees of the critical contributions of past Congress leaders in drafting the Constitution, specifically highlighting Sachchidanand Sinha's role. He also mentioned the initial opposition from the RSS towards the Constitution, quoting state Congress president Akhilesh Prasad Singh's remarks on RSS leader M S Golwalkar's past criticisms.

