Awaiting Relations: Putin and Trump's Delicate Diplomacy

A senior Kremlin aide mentioned no current contact between Putin and President-elect Trump, despite Putin's congratulatory note. Trump, open to communication, claimed he had not spoken to Putin post-election. The aide, Yuri Ushakov, noted the absence of dialogues and alluded to Trump's indirect proposals on the Ukraine conflict.

Moscow remains in a holding pattern regarding diplomatic communications with President-elect Donald Trump, according to a top Kremlin aide. The comments come despite Russian President Vladimir Putin's public congratulations to Trump following his victory against Kamala Harris in the recent U.S. election.

Kremlin's Yuri Ushakov confirmed to reporters there have been no contacts with Trump's team thus far. He acknowledged that President Putin is open to conversations with Trump, who in turn, has expressed intentions to speak with the Russian leader.

Trump has hinted at resolving the Ukraine conflict quickly during his campaign. Putin, recognizing Trump's statements, mentioned that the propositions merit further consideration, suggesting a potential avenue for dialogue between the two leaders.

