Congress Rallies for Wayanad Landslide Victims: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi Lead Charge

The Congress party, led by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, plans to protest against the central government's lack of assistance for Wayanad landslide survivors. They accuse the Centre of neglecting the affected communities, despite previous promises for aid. They demand the landslide be declared a national disaster.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 26-11-2024 19:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 19:24 IST
The Congress party announced on Tuesday plans to hold protests against the central government's alleged inaction in providing relief to Wayanad's landslide survivors. Spearheaded by Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, the agitation will take place both inside and outside Parliament.

Kalpetta MLA T Siddique criticized the Centre's response as 'inhuman,' citing unfulfilled promises of support from Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite formal requests from the Chief Minister and Siddique himself, assistance has been limited.

The Congress aims to intensify pressure on the BJP-led government, urging them to declare the catastrophe a national disaster for expedited recovery efforts. The landslide disaster, which occurred on July 30, tragically resulted in 231 deaths with 47 individuals still missing.

