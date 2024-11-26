Trade Tensions Brew Between Sheinbaum and Trump

In the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to levy a 25% tariff on Mexican goods, President Claudia Sheinbaum has hinted at the possibility of Mexico retaliating with tariffs of its own.

Sheinbaum expressed a willingness to engage in bilateral discussions but emphasized that drug issues are largely a domestic concern for the United States.

She highlighted Mexico's actions to manage migration and drug flow, noting U.S. contribution to these challenges, especially with substances like fentanyl.

(With inputs from agencies.)