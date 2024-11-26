Left Menu

Trade Tensions Brew Between Sheinbaum and Trump

President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico might consider imposing tariffs in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on Mexican goods. Sheinbaum points out that while Mexico has made efforts to curb migration and drug trafficking, these issues persist due to domestic US problems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mexicocity | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:02 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:02 IST
Trade Tensions Brew Between Sheinbaum and Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to levy a 25% tariff on Mexican goods, President Claudia Sheinbaum has hinted at the possibility of Mexico retaliating with tariffs of its own.

Sheinbaum expressed a willingness to engage in bilateral discussions but emphasized that drug issues are largely a domestic concern for the United States.

She highlighted Mexico's actions to manage migration and drug flow, noting U.S. contribution to these challenges, especially with substances like fentanyl.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

Romania's Presidential Election Shocker: Hard-Right Gains Momentum

 Global
2
Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

Emma McKeon: Olympian Legend Bids Farewell to Swimming

 Australia
3
Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Election

Uruguay's Political Showdown: Orsi Edges Ahead in A Tightly Contested Electi...

 Global
4
Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

Market Optimism Surges with Scott Bessent's Treasury Appointment

 Singapore

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Exchange Rate Fluctuations Shape the Elasticity of Trade Across Diverse Global Service Sectors

From Compliance to Resilience: RBS Transition Stories Across Three Nations

Economic Freedom or Danger? Exploring Women’s Work and Intimate Partner Violence

Rethinking Remittances: The Impact of Uncertainty in Sending and Receiving Countries

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024