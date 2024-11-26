Trade Tensions Brew Between Sheinbaum and Trump
President Claudia Sheinbaum announced that Mexico might consider imposing tariffs in response to US President-elect Donald Trump's threat of a 25% tariff on Mexican goods. Sheinbaum points out that while Mexico has made efforts to curb migration and drug trafficking, these issues persist due to domestic US problems.
In the wake of US President-elect Donald Trump's proposal to levy a 25% tariff on Mexican goods, President Claudia Sheinbaum has hinted at the possibility of Mexico retaliating with tariffs of its own.
Sheinbaum expressed a willingness to engage in bilateral discussions but emphasized that drug issues are largely a domestic concern for the United States.
She highlighted Mexico's actions to manage migration and drug flow, noting U.S. contribution to these challenges, especially with substances like fentanyl.
