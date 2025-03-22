Cracking Down: Anantnag's Strident Actions Against Terrorism and Drug Trafficking

Anantnag district administration has intensified its crackdown on illegal activities by demolishing a house purportedly belonging to a known terror handler associated with the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group. In a decisive move, the authorities removed the structure built on reclaimed state land, sending a clear message against any terror affiliation.

Simultaneously, local law enforcement has seized properties worth Rs 75 lakhs from suspected drug traffickers under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. These seizures include a substantial plot and a cemented plinth tied to Tariq Ahmad Lone, allegedly acquired through drug-related activities, prompting ongoing investigations.

In parallel operations, property ties to illicit drug trade were severed with the attachment of commercial assets belonging to Gulzar Ahmad Rather. Anantnag Police reiterates its commitment to stamping out the drug menace, urging public cooperation to ensure community well-being.

Meanwhile, a joint operation by the Chinar Warriors and Jammu and Kashmir police successfully foiled a major terror plot. The recovery and safe disposal of an IED along the pivotal Bandipora-Srinagar route averted potential chaos, showcasing the persistent vigilance of security forces in the region.

