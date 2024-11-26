Left Menu

Political Turmoil in Maharashtra: Thackeray's Alliance Strategy

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule criticizes Uddhav Thackeray, asserting his political decline began when he shifted from Hindutva. Bawankule warns of further setbacks if Thackeray remains aligned with Congress, highlighting dissatisfaction among Shiv Sena (UBT) legislators and BJP's strengthening position with significant membership growth plans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2024 20:57 IST | Created: 26-11-2024 20:57 IST
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule has taken aim at Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray, blaming his political decline on deviating from Hindutva principles. Bawankule forewarns that Thackeray's continued association with the Congress may lead to worsening political fortunes.

The BJP leader claimed that if Thackeray persists in attacking Devendra Fadnavis, he risks further alienation within his party, potentially leaving him with just two loyal legislators. Fadnavis's recent electoral success, securing a 40,000-vote victory, further cements his position as a prominent BJP leader.

Bawankule also highlighted the BJP's ambitious plans to boost membership and solidify its dominance in Maharashtra's political sphere. He confidently predicted the decline of the MVA alliance, which Thackeray formed with Congress and NCP in 2019, further strengthening BJP's foothold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

