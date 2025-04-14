Left Menu

Jair Bolsonaro: A Battle Beyond Politics

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recovering from a complex surgery related to a 2018 stabbing. Despite health challenges, he continues to campaign for political amnesty for supporters. Bolsonaro faces legal issues, including a trial over an alleged conspiracy post-2022 elections, and remains determined to run in future elections despite a ban.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-04-2025 07:01 IST | Created: 14-04-2025 07:01 IST
Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro is recovering after undergoing a complex surgery, necessitated by a 2018 stabbing incident, according to a social media update from his wife, Michelle Bolsonaro. The procedure, initially estimated to last six hours, extended to nearly 12 hours due to its complexity.

Following this medical intervention, the 70-year-old former leader, who had been experiencing intense abdominal pain, finds himself in recovery at a hospital in Brasilia. Bolsonaro's hospitalization interrupted a regional tour where he was actively seeking political support for an amnesty bill favoring his supporters involved in post-election unrest.

Despite legal challenges, including a potential trial over alleged conspiracy claims after his electoral defeat in 2022, Bolsonaro remains resolute in his political ambitions. Currently facing a ban from public office until 2030, he continues to position himself against President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva for future elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

