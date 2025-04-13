Uttar Pradesh Politics: Maurya's Accusations Against Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya accused Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav of spreading half-truths. Maurya highlighted historical political alliances and confrontations, emphasizing the Bharatiya Janata Party's role in safeguarding Dalit leader Mayawati against attacks. Akhilesh had previously acknowledged Kanshi Ram's political breakthrough aided by Mulayam Singh Yadav's support.
Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has levied serious accusations against Akhilesh Yadav, the leader of the Samajwadi Party. On Sunday, Maurya took to the social media platform X, alleging Yadav of propagating 'half-truths.' This accusation rooted itself in a historical recount of events involving key political players in Uttar Pradesh's political landscape.
Maurya's comments come amid Yadav's recent attempts to engage Dalit voters by crediting them with Kanshi Ram's Lok Sabha entry. Maurya sought to clarify the historical narrative, stating that if Akhilesh's father, Mulayam Singh Yadav, aided Kanshi Ram, Kanshi Ram also reciprocated by not contesting a BSP candidate against Mulayam Singh in Jaswantnagar.
Further intensifying his attack, Maurya alleged the Samajwadi Party of a dark past involving an attack on Mayawati in 1995, which was thwarted by the BJP. He asserted that the Samajwadi Party remains an adversary to Dalits and the socio-economically marginalized segments of society.
